DMK is Afraid Due to Their Guilt: EPS

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has lashed out at the DMK, stating, "They are afraid because of the weight of guilt they carry. Why hasn't the Anna University student sexual harassment case been handed over to the CBI for investigation?"

Speaking to reporters in Royapettah, Chennai, EPS said, “The sexual harassment incident at Anna University has garnered nationwide attention. Women in Tamil Nadu are increasingly unsafe under this regime. The FIR filed in this case sets a bad precedent. Why was the FIR filed this way? AIADMK organized protests to ensure the real culprits are caught. Our sole aim is to see the genuine offenders punished.”

EPS questioned the lack of clarity in the investigation. “Who is the person referred to in the FIR? The police have not provided any explanation so far. AIADMK demands that the real culprits be punished and not allowed to escape. Meanwhile, DMK ministers are defending certain individuals instead of ensuring justice for the victim. The arrest of AIADMK protestors is condemnable,” he said.

DMK’s Fear and CBI Demand

EPS further accused the DMK of being afraid to pursue justice. “The DMK government is failing to provide justice to victims of sexual harassment. Their fear stems from their guilt. Why isn’t the Anna University case being handed over to the CBI for a fair investigation? In the Pollachi sexual harassment case, we immediately ordered a CBI investigation during our tenure,” EPS pointed out.

Kanyakumari Glass Bridge Project

EPS also claimed credit for the proposed glass bridge project in Kanyakumari. “I was the one who first proposed the idea of the glass bridge in Kanyakumari. It was initiated during the AIADMK government but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and environmental clearance issues,” he added.

EPS concluded by reiterating AIADMK’s commitment to ensuring justice and transparency, while holding the DMK accountable for their failures.