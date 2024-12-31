Prince of Arcot’s New Year greetings 

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohamed Abdul Ali, extended New Year greetings for 2025, calling for peace and unity among all faiths. “Let us live as one family under One God, fostering harmony and universal brotherhood,” he said.

He urged collective efforts toward a better world, rejecting communalism, hate speech, violence and avoidable wars that destroy lives and property. He emphasized promoting peace, mutual respect and solidarity among communities.

He said, “I pray to the Almighty Allah (God) to protect us all, grant us health, happiness, prosperity and long life in the year ahead and beyond.”