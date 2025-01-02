HMI achieves highest-ever domestic sales in 2024

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday said it has registered highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 6,05,433 units in 2024.

The company achieved total sales of 7,64,119 units (including domestic and export) last year.

In the month of December, HMIL reported total monthly sales of 55,078 units (domestic at 42,208 units and export at 12,870 units).

According to Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, the company managed to sustain sales momentum in 2024, despite strong headwinds faced by the industry at large.

“Introduction of the innovative Hy-CNG Duo technology in 2024 resonated well with buyers, translating to the highest ever CNG contribution of 13.1 per cent to HMIL’s domestic sales in CY 2024, against 10.4 per cent in CY 2023,” Garg said.