India’s coffee exports surge

India’s coffee exports have surged during April-November of the current financial year, shooting past a record $1 billion during the 8-month period, according to figures compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The jump in the value of exports is due to the sharp increase in prices of Robusta coffee and stocking ahead of the European Union’s new deforestation regulation that is expected to increase the cost of coffee as well as several other agricultural exports to the EU.

India’s coffee exports rose by 12.22 per cent to $1.28 billion for the full year in 2023-24 on higher demand for Robusta coffee in the global markets, according to the Commerce Ministry data. The country exported coffee worth $1.14 billion in 2022-23.