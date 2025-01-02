Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen’s Kadhalikka Neramillai Set for Pongal Release

Jayam Ravi’s much-anticipated romantic drama Kadhalikka Neramillai, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2025, coinciding with the festive occasion of Pongal. The release date was officially announced on New Year’s Day, generating excitement among fans. Jayam Ravi’s much-anticipated romantic drama Kadhalikka Neramillai, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2025, coinciding with the festive occasion of Pongal. The release date was officially announced on New Year’s Day, generating excitement among fans.

The film, produced by Red Giant Movies, features Nithya Menen as the female lead and boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Yogi Babu, Lal, Vinay Ray, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Mano, TJ Banu, John Kokken, and Vinothini. With AR Rahman composing the music, the film promises a captivating score, complemented by Gavemic Ary’s cinematography and Lawrence Kishore’s editing.

The production of Kadhalikka Neramillai was completed in May 2024, and the film has been eagerly awaited since. Co-produced by M Shenbaga Moorthy and R Arjun Durai, the movie is expected to be a blend of romance and emotions.

Jayam Ravi was last seen in the romantic comedy Brother, directed by M Rajesh, alongside Priyanka Mohan. Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, known for her debut Vanakkam Chennai (2014), Kaali with Vijay Antony, and the web series Paper Rocket for ZEE5, brings her distinct storytelling style to this project.