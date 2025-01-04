Shankar: A game changer in Indian cinema

Ace filmmaker Shankar recently spoke at a media interaction about his upcoming film Game Changer, set to release during Pongal next week. The director, known for his larger-than-life storytelling, shared insights about the film, his creative process, and future ventures.

Game Changer: A Unique Perspective

“Game Changer is a straight Telugu film dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi,” Shankar began, speaking from a city studio where he is overseeing the film’s final mixing. The story, penned by Karthik Subbaraj, revolves around an IAS officer’s challenges and perspectives. “Though my films are often associated with tackling corruption, Game Changer explores much more from an administrative officer’s standpoint. The audience will understand this better upon its release,” he said.

Shankar revealed that the story had been pitched to multiple actors before Ram Charan and producer Dil Raju showed interest, leading to the project’s fruition.

Addressing Misinterpretations

Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap criticized Shankar’s comment likening his film to Instagram reels. Shankar clarified, “In a Dallas speech, I mentioned how today’s audience has a short attention span. If we fail to keep them engaged, they’ll resort to watching reels in theatres. My statement was misinterpreted, but I stand by the importance of captivating storytelling.”

Grandeur vs. Content

Known for his opulent filmmaking, Shankar emphasized that grandeur alone cannot sustain a film without strong content. “Content drives a film. Grand visuals are secondary. For instance, in Mudhalvan, each song was meticulously planned—be it ‘Uppu Karuvadu’ shot in Theni or ‘Kurukku Siruthavale’ filmed across India. The story was always the centerpiece,” he said.

Looking Ahead: Indian 3

Post the release of Game Changer, Shankar will resume production of Indian 3, the sequel to his iconic film Indian (1996). “Despite the challenges and negative reception of Indian 2, I take criticism as a challenge. We have a few portions left to shoot, and I am ready to restart,” Shankar said, exuding confidence.

A Commitment to Quality

Shankar concluded by reiterating his dedication to delivering impactful cinema. “A good story is irreplaceable. No amount of grandeur can make up for weak content,” he said, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his upcoming releases.

With Game Changer poised for release and Indian 3 on the horizon, Shankar continues to remain a trailblazer in Indian cinema.