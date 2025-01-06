Aussie coach praises Boland

Following the end of the day’s play during the fifth and final Test against India, Australian head coach Andrew McDonald heaped praises on pacer Scott Boland, lauding his ability to be “relentless” in his bowling and for executing his plans, particularly against star India batter Virat Kohli well.

Boland continued to haunt the Indian team with his accurate line and lengths, taking a four-wicket haul as, despite a promising start by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in the second inning, India lost quick wickets and ended their day on 141/6, with a 145-run lead in their hands and very less batting firepower left in the tank.

In three matches so far, Boland has taken 19 wickets at an average of 14.42, with best figures of 4/31 and two four-wicket hauls to his name. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the series. His home record continues to be stunning, having taken 47 wickets in just nine Tests at an average of 13.10 and best figures of 6/7.