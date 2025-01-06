Team India loses BGT after 10 years

An out-of-sorts India was knocked out of the World Test Championship final as Australia cruised to a six-wicket victory in the fifth and final Test here on Sunday to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years, leaving the visitors with several points to ponder in a difficult transition phase.

Australia won the five-match series 3-1 and also qualified for the World Test Championship final against South Africa slated at the Lord’s from June 11 to 15.

A target of 162 could have been trickier had new Test captain Jasprit Bumrah been in a position to bowl despite painful back spasms but once Virat Kohli led the team out, it was as clear as the Sydney skyline that defending the total would be next to impossible.