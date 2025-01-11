Kamala Harris is competent to run again in four years: Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris is competent to run for presidency again in four years, outgoing US President Joe Biden said Friday, noting that the decision on this would finally be on her.

“I think that’s a decision she might think she’s competent to run again in four years. That’ll be a decision for her to make,” Biden told reporters at a news conference here.

Biden made history in 2020 by appointing Harris as the first ever Indian American, African American and woman as the Vice President of the country.

In the summer of 2024, after a disastrous presidential debate with Donald Trump in Atlanta, Biden withdrew from the race and went ahead to endorse Harris for presidency. Harris soon became the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

However, Harris lost to Trump in the November 5th presidential election. Harris has not announced her future plans yet.