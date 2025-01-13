Biden speaks with relatives of Americans held by Taliban

President Joe Biden spoke on with relatives of three Americans the US government is looking to bring home from Afghanistan but no agreement has been reached on a deal to get them back, family members said.

Biden’s call with family members of Ryan Corbett, George Glezmann and Mahmood Habibi took place in the waning days of his administration as officials try to negotiate a deal that could bring them home in exchange for Muhammad Rahim, one of the remaining detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

Corbett, who had lived in Afghanistan with his family at the time of the 2021 collapse of the US-backed government, was abducted by the Taliban in August 2022 while on a business trip and Glezmann, an airline mechanic from Atlanta, was taken by the Taliban’s intelligence services in December 2022 while travelling through the country.