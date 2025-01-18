China’s economy hits 5% growth target

European shares were higher Friday after a mixed session in Asia, as China reported that its economy grew at a 5% annual pace last year, hitting the government’s target but slowing from the year before.

Germany’s DAX climbed 1% to 20,861.95, while the CAC 40 in Paris also gained 1% to 7,710.01. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.1% to 8,482.66.

The futures for the S&;P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.3%.

Strong exports and policies aimed at spurring more consumer spending and investment helped drive a boom in manufacturing, which jumped nearly 6% from a year earlier, the Chinese government reported.

Share benchmarks in China showed scant reaction, given that the 5% annual growth exactly matched the government’s target for “about 5%” growth in 2024. The economy grew 5.4% year-on-year in the October-December quarter.