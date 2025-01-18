 Made in India’ BMW X1 long wheelbase all electric launched

The introductory ex-showroom price of the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric eDrive20L M Sport is Rs 49,00,000, the company said in a statement.

The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric becomes the first electric vehicle by BMW to be ‘Made in India’. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric is available exclusively in the eDrive20L drivetrain.

“BMW has pioneered a disruption in the Indian premium automotive segment by launching the first-ever X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric. Exuding space, comfort and versatility, it is the perfect premium SUV for rising aspirations of new Bharat,” said Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India.