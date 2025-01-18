Gukesh receives Khel Ratna 

New Delhi, Jan 18: Double Olympic-medallist shooter Manu Bhaker and teenage chess world champion D Gukesh received a euphoric round of applause as they walked up to receive the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna from President Droupadi Murmu in a glittering National Sports Awards ceremony on Friday.
The other two recipients of the country’s highest sporting honour were men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympic gold-winning high jumper Praveen Kumar when the annual honours were bestowed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Harmanpreet was a part of the national sides that won bronze medals in the Tokyo as well as Paris Olympics. Praveen, on the other hand, upgraded his silver at the Japanese capital to a gold last year in Paris. He was born with a short left leg.
Gukesh is only the second chess player after Viswanathan Anand to be awarded the Khel Ratna.
“I am really honoured to get the prestigious award and it’s really special that I am the second chess player after Vishi Anand sir (Viswanathan Anand) to be awarded the Khel Ratna,” Gukesh said during an open media session after being bestowed the award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
It’s a dream come-come-true moment for me. But it is not the end of the road as I want to achieve many more laurels for the country.”
The 18-year-old Gukesh was crowned the youngest ever chess world champion after he beat China’s Ding Liren last month. He is only the second Indian after the great Anand to achieve this title.
He was also a crucial factor in India winning the men’s gold in the Chess Olympiad in September last.
The 22-year-old Bhaker became independent India’s first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics with her bronze-winning show in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team events in August last year.
“Definitely the Khel Ratna is one of the most prestigious awards in the country and it’s an honour for me and I am really grateful to all the people who supported me in this journey,” said Bhaker.