Srikanth replaces Manish as returning officer for Erode East bypoll

In a last-minute change, HS Srikanth has replaced Manish as the returning officer for the upcoming Erode by-poll which will be held on February 5

According to a Maalaimalar report, Srikanth had previously served as the commissioner of Hosur City Municipal Corporation.

It also noted that the final list of candidates was delayed following the rejection of the nomination of a woman candidate from Bengaluru to contest Erode (East) bypolls, as she was not a registered voter in Tamil Nadu.

Therefore, the number of contestants in the fray has been revised to 46 from 47.