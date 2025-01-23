Trump clarifies his stance on H-1B visa debate

US President Donald Trump has said he likes both sides of the argument on the H-1B foreign guest workers’ visa, noting that the country needs “very competent” and “great” people which is possible through this visa programme.

Trump also said that he has also used the H-1B visa programme.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

“I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people who may not have the qualifications they do. But I don’t want to stop — and I’m not just talking about engineers, I’m talking about people at all levels,” Trump said on Tuesday.