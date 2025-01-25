Jay Shah elected as new member of Marylebone Cricket Club

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and the current International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah was elected as a board member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) advisory board on Thursday.

Shah was absent when MCC held the inaugural World Cricket Connects forum last year, which witnessed over 100 leading voices at the Lord’s which will discuss the state of the global game.

Shah is among the 13 founding members of the new World Cricket Connects advisory board, which will be headed by former Sri Lanka skipper and MCC president Kumar Sangakkara.

The other founding members of new advisory board are former India captain Sourav Ganguly, former South Africa opener Greame Smith and former Director of England Cricket, Andrew Strauss along with England women’s captain Heather Knight and JioStar’s CEO (Sports), Sanjog Gupta.