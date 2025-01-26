India’s military prowess on full display at R-Day parade

India celebrated its 76th Republic Day on Sunday with a grand display of its military might that included elite marching contingents, missiles and indigenous weapon systems, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

In a first, a tri-services tableau, depicting the broader spirit of “jointness” among the armed forces, rolled down Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.

It displayed a battlefield scenario, demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft and Advanced Light Helicopter.

The theme of the tri-services tableau was “Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat” (strong and secure India).

The parade commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she and Subianto, flanked by the Indian president’s bodyguards, arrived at Kartavya Path in a “traditional buggy”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country’s top military brass, foreign diplomats and senior officials were among the spectators on both sides of Kartavya Path.

The first Army contingent leading the mounted column was 61 Cavalry, led by Lieutenant Ahaan Kumar.