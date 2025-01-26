Tamil Nadu Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Grandeur

Chennai, Jan 26: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi hoisted the national flag near the Labour Statue on Marina Beach Road during the 76th Republic Day celebrations. The event featured a grand march past by the Armed Forces and state police units, alongside cultural performances highlighting the richness of Tamil heritage.

Before the ceremony, Governor Ravi paid homage at the War Memorial on Kamarajar Salai. He was warmly received at the venue by Chief Minister MK Stalin, who greeted him with a bouquet.

The celebrations began at 8 am with the Governor unfurling the national flag, followed by the introduction of the Armed Forces chiefs.