Cuts in IT rates, higher tariffs on gold likely in Budget

“Watch for higher customs duty on gold and easier FDI norms. Some tweaks in the personal Income Tax slabs could be done to focus on increasing disposable income for the middle-income strata,” the report by Emkay Global Financial Services states.

“We will watch for some sweeteners in personal tax rates, concessional corporate tax scheme for manufacturing hubs/FDIs, possibly higher import tariffs on China-sensitive products, while lowering custom duties on industrial intermediaries,” the report states.

The new Budget will come on the back of the government again overachieving its gross fiscal deficit target in FY25 at 4.7 per cent of the GDP vs 4.9 per cent in FY25 (RE) amid solid personal Income Tax revenue stream.

In line with the fiscal glide path, FY26 fiscal deficit to GDP ratio will be targeted at around 4.5 per cent. This trend of the government overachieving its fiscal target has been seen over the last few years, the report points out.

According to the report, the Government’s net borrowing in FY26 will be lower than that in FY25 at Rs 11.15 lakh crore, with small savings likely to fund around 24 per cent of the fiscal deficit. It also expects the RBI dividend in the same ballpark as in FY25 at around Rs 2.1 lakh crore.