Govt invites application for SEBI chief post

The government on Monday initiated the process to find a successor for market regulator SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, who was involved in an alleged conflict of interest row.

The three-year term of Buch as Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson ends on February 28. Buch turned 60 this month.

The Department of economic Affairs under the Finance Ministry said the appointment will be for five years or till the candidate attains 65 years of age. Last date to file applications is February 17.

“The chairman should be a person who does not and will not have any such financial or other interests that are likely to affect prejudicially his function as the chairman,” the advertisement said.