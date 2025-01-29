Tragic stampedes at Kumbh Mela

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, has witnessed several tragic stampedes over the years, resulting in significant loss of life. New Delhi, Jan 29: The Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, has witnessed several tragic stampedes over the years, resulting in significant loss of life.

1954 (Allahabad): The first Kumbh Mela post-Independence turned tragic on February 3, when a stampede during Mauni Amavasya led to nearly 800 deaths. It remains one of the deadliest incidents in Kumbh’s history.

1986 (Haridwar): At least 200 lives were lost when overcrowding, exacerbated by restricted access due to the visit of political dignitaries, caused panic and chaos among the devotees.

2003 (Nashik): A stampede at the Godavari River claimed 39 lives and left over 100 injured during the Nashik Kumbh, highlighting ongoing challenges in crowd management.

2013 (Allahabad): On February 10, a footbridge collapse at Allahabad railway station triggered a stampede, killing 42 and injuring 45 during the Mela.

2025 (Prayagraj): The latest tragedy occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when a massive crowd surged at the Sangam ghats during the Maha Kumbh. The tightly packed gathering along the 12-km riverbanks led to another devastating incident.

These tragedies underscore the need for enhanced safety measures and efficient crowd management at such massive gatherings.