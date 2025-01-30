Congress releases manifesto for Delhi polls

Days before the Delhi polls, the Congress on Wednesday launched its manifesto, promising to conduct a caste census if it is voted to power in the capital. Days before the Delhi polls, the Congress on Wednesday launched its manifesto, promising to conduct a caste census if it is voted to power in the capital.

The party, which was ousted from power by the AAP in 2013, also promised a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 to women, free electricity up to 300 units and LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

Free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh and free ration kits were also among the party’s guarantees.

The manifesto also promises financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per month for one year to educated unemployed youth. The party also proposed to launch 100 Indira canteens across the city that would offer meals at Rs 5.