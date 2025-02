Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the government is busy garnering praises for the Union Budget when the entire country is struggling with problems of inflation and unemployment, and asserted that the Budget is an attempt to “dupe” the people.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kharge said that in the last 10 years, the Narendra Modi government has collected Rs 54.18 lakh crore of income tax from the middle class, and now the exemption is being given to those earning up to Rs 12 lakh.