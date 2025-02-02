Tamil Nadu ignored in Union Budget, rues Chief Minister Stalin

The Union Budget for 2025-2026 was ‘biased’ in completely ignoring Tamil Nadu and betrayed the expectation of the people, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

Despite putting forth several demands to it, the Centre did not seem to have the heart to confirm atleast one demand and announce it in the Budget, he said.

“The demands are numerous … highways and railway projects, Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail projects. Why nothing has been given? What is stopping you?” Stalin asked in a post on the social media platform X.

Tamil Nadu occupied a prominent place in all the reports of the Union Government including the Economic Survey, Ranking of Higher Education Institutions, and the NITI Aayog report, and they all praised the state’s activities. “But why is Tamil Nadu completely ignored this year in the Budget?” Stalin, who is president of DMK, asked.