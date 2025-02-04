Ukraine strikes major Russian oil refinery

Ukrainian long-range drones struck one of Russia’s biggest oil refineries for the second time in three days, a senior Kyiv official said Monday, as Ukraine tries to slow the Russian army’s push along parts of the front line and the third anniversary of the war approaches.

The attack late Sunday hit a refinery in the Volgograd region, which is one of Russia’s 10 biggest refining facilities, processing close to 6% of the country’s oil, an official in Ukraine’s Security Service told The Associated Press.

Russian authorities acknowledged only a brief fire at the Volgograd refinery during the drone attack.

Ukrainian defences are creaking under months-long Russian drive to occupy more land, especially in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, before the possible start of peace negotiations steered by US President Donald Trump.