Flooding crisis worsens in Australia

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes amid widespread severe flooding in northern Australia.

Authorities in the northeastern state of Queensland on Monday warned residents of the state’s tropical north to expect further flooding following days of torrential rainfall.

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate from the city of Townsville, over 1,000 km north of the state capital of Brisbane, and from surrounding towns, reports Xinhua news agency.

The region has received over one meter of rainfall over three days, with up to 300 millimetres forecast for Monday by the Bureau of Meteorology.

State Premier David Crisafulli said on Monday morning that modelling shows the flooding has not yet peaked, urging residents of a stretch of coast over 600 km long between the cities of Mackay and Cairns to take heed of emergency warnings.