Australian research finds no link between mobile phones and various cancers



Research led by Australia’s nuclear and radiation safety agency has found no link between mobile phone use and various cancers.

The research, commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) and published on Tuesday, found no association between radio wave exposure from mobile phones and various cancers, including leukaemia, lymphoma and cancers of the thyroid and oral cavity.

It was the second WHO-commissioned systematic review undertaken by the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA), reports Xinhua news agency.

The first review, published in September 2024, explored the association between mobile phone use and brain and other head cancers and found no link.

Ken Karipidis, the lead author of both studies and assistant director of Health Impact Assessment at ARPANSA, said the new research assessed all available evidence on the association between mobile phones, mobile phone towers and cancers.

He said that the researchers found no link between radio wave exposure and the various cancers but that the team cannot be as certain of the results compared to the review on brain cancers.

“This is because there is not as much evidence on the association between these cancers and exposure to radio waves from wireless technology,” Karipidis said.