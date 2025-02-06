Not having Bumrah will reduce India’s chances by 30-35% in Champions Trophy: Shastri

Bumrah suffered back spasms in the fifth Test against Australia at Sydney in January, and did not bowl in the second innings. He hasn’t bowled for India since then, though he has been included in the initial squad for the prestigious ODI tournament.

Bumrah is undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA and is not in the ODI squad for the three-match series against England beginning Thursday.

The sports science experts are expected to provide an update on his fitness to the BCCI after which a call would be taken on the Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan and UAE.