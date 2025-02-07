India defeats England by four wickets in first ODI

Shubman Gill scored 87 as India beat England by 4 wickets in the first ODI at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The victory helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Pacer Harshit Rana impressed on his ODI debut as India bowled out England for a below-par 248 despite half-centuries from Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell in the series opener. England blazed out of the blocks with electrifying intent after opting to bat, but India’s disciplined bowling and razor-sharp fielding orchestrated a remarkable fightback. Rana (3/53) and the ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared six wickets between them in a clinical display of bowling. In the chase, Shreyas Iyer (59 off 36) and Axar Patel (52) also slammed fifties apart from Gill as India reached home in 38.4 overs.