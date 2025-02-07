WI set to begin home season with Tests against Aussies 

West Indies will begin their World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle with three home Tests against Australia. Cricket West Indies (CWI) revealed an action-packed schedule for the senior men’s and women’s teams from May to December 2025, featuring a mix of home and away fixtures.

Before playing their first home Test, the West Indies will tour the UK from May 21 to June 15. The West Indies will play three ODIs and three T20Is each against Ireland and England.

The three home series against Australia, which will run from June 25 to July 16, will be Daren Sammy’s first Test assignment as West Indies head coach since taking over from red-ball coach Andre Coley.

The first Test will begin on June 25 at Kensington Oval, Barbados, and the second game will be hosted at the Grenada National Stadium on July 3. The final Test of the series will begin on July 12 at Sabina Park, Jamaica.