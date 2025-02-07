RG Kar case: Calcutta HC rejects Bengal government’s challenge

Chennai: The Calcutta high court on Friday refused to admit the West Bengal government’s appeal challenging the life term sentence awarded to convict Sanjay Roy in the rape and murder case of an on-duty doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

However, the high court accepted a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the matter. The CBI is the investigating agency in the case and had earlier stated that only it had the right to file the appeal.

The Mamata Banerjee government argued that apart from the central agency, it too can move an appeal claiming inadequacy of sentence given by the trial court.

The division bench comprising Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Sabbar Rashidi said that since the CBI conducted the investigation, its appeal challenging the quantum of sentence is being admitted for hearing.

An on-duty medic was raped and murdered inside the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on August 9 last year.

Sanjay Roy, a former civil volunteer, was last sentenced to life imprisonment until death for raping and murdering a trainee doctor inside Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year.