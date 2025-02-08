Jayalalitha’s niece moves Supreme Court for release of assets

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha’s one of the legal heirs have approached the Supreme Court challenging a Karnataka High Court January 13 order, which declined to return the movable and immovable assets, seized by the authorities, in the multi-crore disproportionate assets case.

J Deepa, niece of former AIADMK chief, stated since the proceedings stood abated in terms of judgment by the apex court in 2017, Jayalalitha cannot be treated as a convict resulting in the confiscating of properties seized by the prosecution.

Filing an appeal against the High Court order, she said Jayalalitha’s legal heirs are entitled to claim back all the properties that were confiscated and attached in connection with the case.

“Petitioner being the Class-II legal heir of late Dr J Jayalalitha as recognised by the High Court of Madras is entitled to properties seized in connection with… pursuant to abatement of criminal proceedings against Jayalalitha,” the petition before the top court stated.

After the acquittal order of the High Court on May 11, 2015, Jayalalitha passed away on December 05, 2016, i.e., before the judgment of the top court on February 14, 2017.

The petition of her niece stated, “In terms of the judgment of this court, all the proceedings against Jayalalitha stand abated and there is no presumption of guilt based on the conviction and sentence passed by the Special Court,” it said.