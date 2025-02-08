The new Rs 531 crore Pamban Rathway Bridge, India’s lone vertical lift tindige, featuring a vertical lift span of 72.5 metres, is completed and poised for Inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon, an official said on Friday.

Constructed by the Southem Railway Zone to connect Rameswaram Island to mainland India in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district, new bridge was completed in five years we have model. This bridge is ready for inauguration.

Everything is ready just waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and inaugurate it an official told PTI, adding that the PM could inaugurate by February end.

Stretching up to a length of 2.1 km, the bridge was commissioned in February 2019, and was completest in November 2024. The weight of the vertical lift span of the bridge, part of the indige which rises up vertically, is 660 MT.