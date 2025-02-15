Maha Kumbh mishap: 10 devotees dead in van-bus collision

Prayagraj: A fatal road accident on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway in Meja late Friday night claimed the lives of 10 devotees and left 19 others injured.

According to police, a Bolero carrying devotees from Korba district, Chhattisgarh, collided head-on with a bus. All 10 passengers in the Bolero died on the spot. The victims were en route to the fairground for a holy dip at Sangam.

The bus, carrying devotees from Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, was returning from Sangam and heading to Varanasi when the accident occurred. Nineteen passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to CHC Ramnagar for treatment.

Police reached the scene soon after receiving information and took possession of the bodies. The injured are undergoing treatment, and further investigations into the cause of the collision are underway.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. He further wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.