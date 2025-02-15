Reliance Consumer acquires FMCG brand velvette

Ketan Mody, COO of Reliance Consumer Products, emphasized that this move aligns with Reliance’s broader strategy of reviving India’s cherished heritage brands and reintroducing them to modern consumers.

Speaking to the media, he stated, “This is our foray into the personal care segment. Our intent is to revive Velvette from where it was and introduce an entire range of personal care products, including soaps, body care, and body washes.

“Velvette has a rich legacy dating back to the 1980s, when its founder CK Rajkumar, known as the ‘sachet king’, revolutionized the personal care market in India. Inspired by his father, R Chinnikrishnan, Rajkumar expanded the brand’s product line beyond its flagship Velvette shampoo, making quality personal care and household products affordable for Indian consumers.