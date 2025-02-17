If it saves the country, It’s not illegal: Trump

Washington, Feb 17: Echoing France’s Napoleon Bonaparte, US President Donald Trump took to social media to signal continued resistance to limits on his executive authority in the face of multiple legal challenges. Washington, Feb 17: Echoing France’s Napoleon Bonaparte, US President Donald Trump took to social media to signal continued resistance to limits on his executive authority in the face of multiple legal challenges.

“He who saves his Country does not violate any Law,” Trump, a Republican, proclaimed on his Truth Social network. The White House did not respond to a request for more details

The phrase, attributed to the French military leader who created the Napoleonic Code of civil law in 1804 before declaring himself emperor, drew immediate criticism from Democrats.

Trump, who took office on January 20, has made broad assertions of executive power that appear headed toward US Supreme Court showdowns. Some lawsuits accuse Trump of usurping the authority of Congress as set out in the US Constitution.

While Trump said he abides by court rulings, his advisers have attacked judges on social media and called for their impeachment.