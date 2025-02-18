Rio Raj’s next titled Aanpaavam Pollathathu

Actor Rio Raj’s upcoming romantic comedy with Joe co-star Malavika Manoj has been officially titled Aanpaavam Pollathathu. Directed by debutant Kalaiarasan Thangavel, the film was wrapped up last year and is produced by Drumsticks Production. Actor Rio Raj’s upcoming romantic comedy with Joe co-star Malavika Manoj has been officially titled Aanpaavam Pollathathu. Directed by debutant Kalaiarasan Thangavel, the film was wrapped up last year and is produced by Drumsticks Production.

The story revolves around a modern-day middle-class married couple, with the husband struggling to accept his wife’s progressive views. Apart from Rio and Malavika, the film also features producer Vedikkaranpatti S Sakthivel, Sheela Rajkumar, and RJ Vigneshkanth in key roles.

Siddhu Kumar, known for his work in Joe, has composed the music, while the technical team includes cinematographer Madhesh Manickam, editor Varun KG, and art director Meevin. The release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Rio Raj is also gearing up for the release of Sweetheart!, a romantic film directed by Swineeth S Sukumar, co-starring Gopika Ramesh. This film is set to hit theatres on March 14.