SK and Murugadoss join hands for Madharasi

The much-awaited collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and director A.R. Murugadoss has been officially titled Madharasi. The announcement, made on SK’s birthday, was accompanied by a striking title teaser and poster, sending fans into a frenzy.

Produced by N. Srilakshmi Prasad under Sri Lakshmi Movies, Madharasi marks Sivakarthikeyan’s first full-fledged action role. The film features Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead, while Vidyut Jamwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Sarpatta Parambarai fame Shabir play crucial roles.

With music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sudeep Elamon, and editing by Sreekar Prasad, Madharasi is set to be a grand-scale action entertainer. The film’s intense visuals and high-octane action sequences have already become a trending topic on social media.