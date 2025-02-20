Cheran’s Autograph set for re-release after 21 years

The National Award-winning film Autograph, directed by Cheran, is all set for a theatrical re-release after 21 years. The makers announced that a new trailer will be launched today by prominent film personalities, including Tovino Thomas, R Parthiban, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Prasanna, Sneha, Sasikumar, Pandiraj, Samuthirakani, Pa Ranjith, Aari Arjunan, Chimbudevan, and Vijay Milton. The National Award-winning film Autograph, directed by Cheran, is all set for a theatrical re-release after 21 years. The makers announced that a new trailer will be launched today by prominent film personalities, including Tovino Thomas, R Parthiban, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Prasanna, Sneha, Sasikumar, Pandiraj, Samuthirakani, Pa Ranjith, Aari Arjunan, Chimbudevan, and Vijay Milton.

Released in 2004, Autograph follows Senthil Kumar (Cheran), who runs an ad agency and embarks on a journey to invite friends and family to his wedding. As he travels, he reminisces about three significant love stories from his past, shaping his life and emotions.

A box office hit and a critical success, Autograph won three National Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Female Playback Singer, and Best Lyrics. The film starred Gopika, Sneha, Mallika, and Kaniha alongside Cheran. Its popularity led to remakes in Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.