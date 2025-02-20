Second Single from Diesel released

The makers of Harish Kalyan’s Diesel have released the film’s second single, ‘Dillubaru Aajaa’, featuring vocals by Silambarasan TR and Shweta Mohan. Composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, the song’s lyrics are penned by Rokesh and GKB. The makers of Harish Kalyan’s Diesel have released the film’s second single, ‘Dillubaru Aajaa’, featuring vocals by Silambarasan TR and Shweta Mohan. Composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, the song’s lyrics are penned by Rokesh and GKB.

The song’s video showcases Silambarasan and Shweta Mohan recording the track, along with glimpses from the film, choreographed by Shobi Master. The film’s first single, ‘Beer Song’, was well-received by fans.

Directed by Shanmugam Muthuswamy and produced by M Devarajulu of Third Eye Entertainment, Diesel features cinematography by Richard M Nathan and MS Prabhu, editing by San Lokesh, and action sequences by Stunt Silva and Rajasekhar. Choreography is handled by Rajusundaram and Sherif, with Shobi Master overseeing ‘Dillubaru Aajaa’.

Silambarasan recently also lent his voice to ‘Yendi Vittu Pona’ from Dragon.