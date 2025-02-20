Arun Pandian, Keerthi Pandian reunite for Akkenam

Actors Arun Pandian and Keerthi Pandian team up once again for Uday K’s upcoming film Akkenam, an action-packed revenge thriller. The duo previously shared screen space in Anbirkiniyal, the Tamil remake of Helen. Actors Arun Pandian and Keerthi Pandian team up once again for Uday K’s upcoming film Akkenam, an action-packed revenge thriller. The duo previously shared screen space in Anbirkiniyal, the Tamil remake of Helen.

Director Uday K explains that the film’s title is a verbal translation of Aayutha Ezhuthu, representing three key characters and their interconnected motives for revenge. Inspired by real-life crime incidents and a woman cab driver’s story, Uday sought a relatable female lead, leading to Keerthi Pandian’s casting. Arun Pandian, intrigued by the storyline, also joined as both actor and producer, portraying an elderly character seeking vengeance.

The film features Adithya Shivpink as the antagonist, with Ramesh Thilak, GM Sundar, Adithya Menon, and Seetha in supporting roles. The technical crew consists of debutants from Uday’s critically acclaimed short film Yakkai Thiri. Akkenam boasts cinematography by Vignesh Govindarajan, music by Barath Veeraraghavan, and editing by Devathyan.