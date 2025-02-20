Sabdham trailer is out

The theatrical trailer for Aadhi Pinisetty’s much-awaited Telugu-Tamil bilingual supernatural crime thriller, Sabdham, was unveiled recently. Aadhi has joined forces with Eeram director, Arivazhagan, for Sabdham. The theatrical trailer for Aadhi Pinisetty’s much-awaited Telugu-Tamil bilingual supernatural crime thriller, Sabdham, was unveiled recently. Aadhi has joined forces with Eeram director, Arivazhagan, for Sabdham.

Sabdham’s trailer opens with Avanthika (Lakshmi Menon) describing her strange and disturbing affliction – hearing the constant sound of a thousand bats. Her condition is initially dismissed as an auditory hallucination by her doctor. However, her intense recounting of the sounds stirs something much darker. Aadhi Pinisetty plays Vyoma, a paranormal investigator who believes her condition is connected to something beyond the natural world.

Sabdham’s trailer offers several intriguing and spine-chilling moments and promises an edge-of-your-seat experience. Aadhi Pinisetty’s and Lakshmi Menon’s performances offer a gripping experience. The film scores highly on the technical front, led by Arun Bathmanabhan’s eerie visuals and Thaman’s haunting background score.

Sabdham is being produced by 7G Films Siva. The film is scheduled to open in cinemas on February 28.