Air India Introduces Chennai to J&K flights

Air India has launched a seamless travel option for passengers flying from Chennai to Jammu and Srinagar, significantly enhancing connectivity between the southern and northern regions of India. This new service aims to provide a hassle-free travel experience with smooth layovers in New Delhi, making travel to Jammu & Kashmir more convenient for passengers.

For passengers traveling to Jammu, the journey begins with a 6:00 AM departure from Chennai, arriving in New Delhi at 8:50 AM. From there, an Air India Express flight departs at 10:30 AM, reaching Jammu at 12:05 PM. The return journey starts from Jammu at 3:45 PM, reaching New Delhi at 5:15 PM, and from there, an Air India flight departs at 8:00 PM, arriving back in Chennai at 10:50 PM.

For those flying to Srinagar, the itinerary follows a similar pattern. The journey starts with a 6:00 AM flight from Chennai, reaching New Delhi at 8:50 AM. From Delhi, an Air India flight departs at 10:15 AM, arriving in Srinagar at 11:50 AM. On the return leg, the flight departs Srinagar at 1:45 PM, reaching Delhi at 3:35 PM, before the final Air India flight takes off at 5:25 PM, landing in Chennai at 8:20 PM.

A key benefit of this new route is that passengers can book a single ticket for the entire journey, ensuring seamless baggage transfer directly to the final destination without the need for rechecking in New Delhi. This streamlined process will reduce travel time and enhance passenger convenience, making it an attractive option for those traveling between Chennai and Jammu & Kashmir.

With this initiative, Air India continues to strengthen its domestic network, catering to the growing demand for better connectivity to the northernmost regions of the country.