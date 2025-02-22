CMRL Submits DPR for Metro Rail Extension from Koyambedu to ORR

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed extension of the metro rail corridor from Koyambedu to Pattabiram along the Outer Ring Road (ORR). This development aims to improve connectivity in the western suburbs of Chennai and ease congestion on arterial roads. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed extension of the metro rail corridor from Koyambedu to Pattabiram along the Outer Ring Road (ORR). This development aims to improve connectivity in the western suburbs of Chennai and ease congestion on arterial roads.

According to sources, the proposed metro extension will cover a significant distance, linking major residential and commercial areas along the Outer Ring Road. The project is expected to provide seamless public transport access to commuters residing in Pattabiram, Avadi, and surrounding regions, enhancing overall connectivity with the city.

The DPR outlines key aspects such as route alignment, station locations, estimated project cost, and expected ridership. It also includes feasibility studies assessing the economic and environmental impact of the metro expansion. Officials believe this extension will play a crucial role in reducing travel time, decongesting road traffic, and promoting sustainable urban transport.

With the submission of the DPR, the next step involves seeking approvals from the Tamil Nadu government and the central authorities. Once sanctioned, the project will move into the implementation phase, with detailed planning on infrastructure, land acquisition, and funding mechanisms.

The Koyambedu-Pattabiram corridor is seen as a vital expansion of Chennai’s metro network, ensuring that outer city areas are well-integrated with the existing public transport system. If approved and executed on time, it is expected to significantly benefit daily commuters, boost real estate growth, and support economic development in the western outskirts of Chennai.