Army plans to boost air defence capabilities

New Delhi, Feb 22: With drones and other disruptive technologies impacting the dynamics of warfare as demonstrated in recent conflicts, the Army Air Defence has drawn a roadmap to boost its capabilities through replacement of two of its old platforms, induction of new fragmentation ammunition for existing air defence guns, and deployment of more potent radars.

Besides, the army is also hoping to place a contract for the indigenously developed Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system within 4-5 months, a top official said on Friday.

The Corps of Army Air Defence holds a large variety of missile systems and guns in its inventory such as the L70, Zu-23mm, Schilka, Tanguska and Osa-AK missile system.

“The fashion of guns is back. The army sustained them for good reason and these guns can be effectively used with fragmentation ammunition,” Director General of Army Air Defence (AAD), Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D’Cunha, said.

Asserting the need for modernisation with an emphasis on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Lt Gen D’Cunha also cautioned that the Indian industry must offer “reduced timelines” when it comes to delivery.

The AAD, initially part of the Territorial Army, was later separated from the Artillery in 1994 as a separate coprs that looks after destruction of air threat “before it manifests”, officials said.

The army is planning to replace the L70 and ZU-23mm with “successor” platforms. However, as of now, it is not looking to import, as far as guns are concerned, they said.