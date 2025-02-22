First single from Sasikumar starrer Tourist Family is out

The movie features an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi, among others. Aravind Viswanathan handles cinematography, while Shaan Rahman has composed the music. The film’s editing is managed by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction is helmed by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan. The first look and title announcement video of Tourist Family had already created a buzz among fans, raising expectations for the film.

The newly released first single, ‘Mugai Mazhai’, features lyrics penned by Mohan Rajan and is sung by Shaan Rahman and Saindhavi. The melodious track has been well-received by music lovers, adding to the excitement surrounding the film’s release.

With a compelling storyline and a strong cast, Tourist Family is set to be a promising addition to Tamil cinema’s family entertainer genre.