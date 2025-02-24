A familiar script 

India’s emphatic win over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy once again highlighted the stark difference between the two teams in high-pressure encounters. It was a match where Virat Kohli’s brilliance and India’s all-round supremacy completely overshadowed their arch-rivals. India’s emphatic win over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy once again highlighted the stark difference between the two teams in high-pressure encounters. It was a match where Virat Kohli’s brilliance and India’s all-round supremacy completely overshadowed their arch-rivals.

Kohli, the ever-reliable match-winner, put on a batting masterclass, anchoring the chase with poise and aggression. His ability to absorb pressure and dictate terms against Pakistan is almost habitual. Shreyas Iyer’s solid support ensured there were no hiccups, while the openers set the tempo early on.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s approach was tentative and uninspired. Their batters struggled to rotate strike, played too many dot balls, and lacked intent—turning the contest into a one-sided affair. India’s bowlers, sharp and disciplined, choked Pakistan’s scoring opportunities and forced errors. This result is not just about a win; it’s a statement of superiority. While Pakistan continues to falter in marquee matches, India’s hunger, strategy, and execution make them a true powerhouse in world cricket.