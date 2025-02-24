AIADMK will not reunite with ‘traitors,’ says EPS

Days after expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) expressed willingness to return to the party without conditions—along with V.K. Sasikala and her nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran—AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has firmly ruled out any possibility of their return. Days after expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) expressed willingness to return to the party without conditions—along with V.K. Sasikala and her nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran—AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has firmly ruled out any possibility of their return.

In a strongly worded three-page letter to party cadres ahead of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s 77th birth anniversary, EPS made his stance clear, stating that “wolves and goats cannot coexist.” Without directly naming OPS, Sasikala, or Dhinakaran, he emphasized that party members have made it clear that they “cannot stand shoulder to shoulder with traitors.”

“Will wolves and goats coexist? Will the combination of weed and crop yield a better harvest? Will loyalists and traitors work together? That will never happen,” Palaniswami asserted, shutting down growing demands from certain quarters for a party unification.

EPS also reiterated Jayalalithaa’s vision for AIADMK as a people’s movement that would continue to serve Tamil Nadu for centuries. He urged cadres to remain loyal to her legacy and not entertain the idea of a merger with expelled leaders.

Taking a direct dig at those advocating for the return of OPS and Sasikala, EPS asserted that AIADMK remains a “fortress of ideologically driven, spirited warriors.” His statement is seen as a decisive rejection of any reconciliation efforts, reinforcing his control over the party and its future direction.