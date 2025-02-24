Water-free concrete for construction on Mars by IIT Madras

A team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is making significant progress in research and technology aimed at sustaining life on other planets.
The Extraterrestrial Manufacturing (ExTeM) team is focused on developing innovative solutions that will assist with the challenges of space colonisation.
While major space agencies concentrate on transporting heavy payloads to destinations like Mars, the ExTeM team is dedicated to ensuring that once astronauts arrive, they can thrive in their new environments.
One of their innovative projects involves creating concrete suitable for construction on Mars without using water — a critical resource that is scarce on the planet.
“We used a compound mixed with sulphur, which is abundant on Mars, to develop a concrete that matches Earth standards,” explained Adithya Plato Sidharth, a post-doctoral researcher with ExTeM.
Additionally, the team has constructed a Microgravity Drop Tower, the fourth largest in the world, to study the properties of materials in zero gravity. This facility allows researchers to explore how metal foams can be produced in microgravity, offering potential protection for structures on Mars against meteorite impacts.
ExTeM’s research extends beyond construction materials; it also includes innovative techniques for welding in zero gravity and advancements in 3D printing and bioprinting.