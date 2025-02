Water-free concrete for construction on Mars by IIT Madras

A team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is making significant progress in research and technology aimed at sustaining life on other planets.

The Extraterrestrial Manufacturing (ExTeM) team is focused on developing innovative solutions that will assist with the challenges of space colonisation.

While major space agencies concentrate on transporting heavy payloads to destinations like Mars, the ExTeM team is dedicated to ensuring that once astronauts arrive, they can thrive in their new environments.