Chennai Airport installs new instrument landing system

Chennai airport has installed a new Instrument Landing System (ILS) at both the Guindy (25 end) and Pallavaram (07 end) of the main runway to ensure precise and safe aircraft landings, especially in low visibility. Chennai airport has installed a new Instrument Landing System (ILS) at both the Guindy (25 end) and Pallavaram (07 end) of the main runway to ensure precise and safe aircraft landings, especially in low visibility.

The system, costing ₹8 crore, includes a localiser to guide aircraft to the runway centerline and a glidepath for smooth descent and landing. The replacement at the Guindy end took four months and was completed by November 2024.

During this period, flights used the Pallavaram end with backup navigational aids like PAPI and VOR. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) stated that upgrading the ILS is crucial for flight safety and operational efficiency.